Los Chicos

Four young men are cited in a kiosk during a rainy afternoon. One has to study and the other three go to the cinema, although they are not allowed to entry because their young age. The group consists of Andres who works as bellboy in a hotel and dreams of becoming a bullfighter, "El Chispa" who follows the orders of an old grumpy man, Carlos, a student and "El Negro", a shy boy. All they want is to have fun. However, reality forces them to confront the problems of the adult world.