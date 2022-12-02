Not Available

Three stories running simultaneous, shot without hiding the cameras, portray the private life of nine characters who are spending the Christmas holidays in Los Cipreses, a fictitious town located in Argentina. One hand there's Artemisa, who returns to Los Cipreses in order to rent a room in the house where she was born, where now lives a gay couple in crisis. On the other hand, there's Esteban, who has an atypical relationship with his sister. Esteban's father, a frustrated actor, is excited about the idea of turning his son into a great artist. And last of all there's Andrea, who is solving a separation by phone while she tries to enjoy the holidays with her little daughter, at the house of her quite unbearable mother.