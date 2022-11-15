Los corroboradores

Not Available

Paris. Suzanne, a French journalist and researcher, travels to Buenos Aires, contacted by Martin Dressler. However, Dressler never shows up for their meeting. So, Suzanne begins to investigate, touring the most important buildings of the city. She learns that The Corroborators were a secret Buenos Aires society that, at the end of the 19th Century, proposed to copy Paris in Buenos Aires. The Corroborators sent photographs and architects to Paris to create the most perfect replica possible. However, in the 1930s, they disappeared mysteriously, and became a doubtful myth until today. Suzanne believes that they are behind the disappearance of Dressler. And that they are after her. Through unreleased documents and interviews with specialists, not only is the already known history of the famous buildings of the "Paris of the River Plate” reviewed, but also we learn of new information and missing pieces to a jigsaw puzzle that to this day remains unfinished.