Los cuentos más prohibidos y desvestidos de Boccaccio

Not Available

The film’s premise had to do with a wise and experienced maestro in the arts of love (Rossano) imparting his knowledge and techniques to a younger man before he dies ... Rossano’s character’s final great act of love was to “expire in the arms of the outrageously beautiful Lady Death”. The film is considered an erotic comedy, the majority of the cast spending a considerable amount of time without the benefit of clothing, in a variety of unusual circumstances. By the way, the “student” is played by Ben Ecklund, Britt’s younger brother, and even Lidia Brazzi was in the cast of this film, so really - how much fun could Rossano have really had, making it?