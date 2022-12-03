Los de Saladillo

Not Available

In 2001, during the great Argentine crisis, when the desperate and depressed population imagined that the country, like Atlantis, was going to disappear under the waters, two young people from Saladillo did not stop making video films using the inhabitants of Saladillo as interpreters. the pampa city. The films, written, filmed and finished in a very short time, are broadcast on local television, breaking audience records. The film follows the activity of the tenacious and enthusiastic Fabio Junco and Julio Midú and their relationship with the neighbors who, in addition to being actors, provide them with all the facilities so that they can make their films. It is the beginning of what will later be known as “cinema with neighbors”, who consider this involvement as a kind of therapy and escape from a particularly adverse daily life.