Cristina and Simon are two young graffiti artists who paint the city that they live in. Their restless spirit leads them to defy a criminal gang when they decide to paint the mural of a whale over a threat written in a wall. The love that unites them, their friendship with other artists at La selva- an old house they use as a refuge- and familiar tensions, come together to tell a story where the powerful strength of youth faces fear, violence and the difficulties of growing up.