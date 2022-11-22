Los días grises

Not Available

Longtime friends Joaquín and Carol share more than a codependent relationship. They both lack a clear vision of where their lives are headed. Joaquín manages a drastic rupture with his immediate family due to the bigotry of a conservative figure towards his sexuality. Carol faces multiple unfruitful relationships that have provoked a recurring thought. The arrival of a third party unleashes a series of events that’ll determine the paths of each of them and the legitimacy of the relationship.