Los dos lados de la cama

Three years have passed and the boys seem to have matured. Javier is going to marry Marta and Pedro is very much in love with his new girlfriend Raquel. Rafa has also found happiness with Pilar, who loves him too and treats him in a very particular way. It can seem that everything is perfect in their lives. But what do the girls think? Marta and Raquel have different plans that will put their relationship with their boyfriends in danger. Even Pilar has got a lover and is being unfaithful to Rafa. But that's not all: a new woman, Carlota, appears in Javier and Pedro's lives