Los extraordinarios

Not Available

Ana is a willful young woman who doesn't believe in miracles and is sarcastic about it without missing an opportunity to mock the faith of the people. Esteban is a child who is entering adolescence and doesn't believe in ghosts, although Christopher, his younger brother, ensures that at their father's house, where they spend the weekends, there is a strange presence harassing them. Soon both Ana and Esteban are going to experience a single event that will radically change their thinking.