Los Fabulosos Cadillacs goes back to 1985 when for a short amount time, they were called Los Cadillacs 57. In 1986, the band debuted their first album, "Bares y fondas" which was a total success. This special DVD features one of the last concerts from Los Fabulosos Cadillacs recorded live in the Obras Sanitarias stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 2nd, 2000. Includes hits such as "Vos sabes," "Matador," "Mal Bicho," and much more.