Award ceremonies reflecting the success of our society and the world of amateur awards - to artists and communicators - as the basis of this fascinating documentary about success and happiness. Starting from the observation of the liturgy of the award ceremonies and those who are successful, Néstor Frenkel gives rise to a film that combines the deep with the outrageous. An anthropological study and, at the same time, a fun reflection on "a world built in silent complicity, to try to be a little happier, at least for a while", as the director himself defined it. Premiered at the Mar del Plata Festival, 'Los Ganadores' portrays the behind-the-scenes, the manufacturing and the effects of those exciting moments that seem to be unique but, in reality, are a kind of serial production, as cynical and pathetic as it is innocent and sublime.