Not Available

Los Hermanos is a Brazilian alternative rock band formed in Rio de Janeiro in 1997, which mixes rock with elements of Brazilian music as samba and MPB, and flirted with ska and hardcore, the latter mainly on his debut album. The group's sound was largely influenced by the bands of the '90s underground Rio de Janeiro, such as La Tequila ended up, Meat Monday Q & Women Say Yes and the sound of American band Weezer, Mr. Bungle, and Squirrel Nut Zippers