Los hombres siempre mienten

    When Martin is about to be expelled from some literature courses, an unexpected event gives a turn to his uncertain future as a writer. Taking advantage of the absence of his neighbor, a consecrated novelist who entrusts him with the care of his cat, Martín steals his identity and some pages of his latest novel, presented in the school as a result of his own work. As a result of this, the teacher congratulates him publicly and the girl he is in love begins to look at him with different eyes.

