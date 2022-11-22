Los Invisibles

Not Available

The "Wizard" jewel thief made one of his misdeeds, to be discovered by the business owner, he gets into a toy store, and one of the dolls placed the brilliant he stole. Chip and Capulina are inventors and repairers, candles and grooms daughter of the owner of the toy factory. Capulina accidentally discovers a painting that makes him invisible things. A secret detective Interpool, began a series of investigations to find the thief who has also robbed the invention and fail to commit more crimes. Wrapped in a sea of confusion, Chip and Capulina attempt to resolve this mess.