Not Available

In 1956, while living in Chiapas, Mexico, U.S. anthropologist Roberta Montague adopts a baby girl, and asks her colleague, famous Cuban ethnologist Calixta Guiteras, to be the girl’s godmother. Inspired by the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, Calixta decides to return to her native island. Parallel to Maite's search, film director Guita Schyfter, born in Costa Rica to European Jewish immigrants, shares with us her own personal story.