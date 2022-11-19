Los mánagers

Not Available

Two jobless Forty-somethings: Maca and Rena are in serious need of a financial stroke of luck. When they spot an ad for a TV contest looking for the next Pop Idol, they decide to turn themselves into the MANAGERS of two young hopefuls: Pipo and David. While launching their careers with performances in bars, bingo clubs and other such dives they encounter Rota, a shady old singer who arranges for them to tour the Costa del Sol. Thus begins a frenetic road movie where dreams of success turn into a nightmare inhabited by strange creatures: Tom Jones clones, porn stars, enlightened arabs, psychopathic marines, kitch TV presenters, corrupt politicians and even extra-terrestrials.