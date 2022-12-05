Los Muertos de Cristo: Ladran, luego cabalgamos.

Not Available

"Ladran, luego cabalgamos" is a documentary film that covers the 16 years of life of the Spanish punk band Los Muertos de Cristo. In a quite original way and by the hand of the young and newcomer director Giuseppe Mancini, playing this through the script with reality and fiction. Includes images of the band's first concert (1990) until 2005. Including live shows such as "Welcome to Hell", Latin American Tour 2002, Spill-rock 2003, Tour Tour You will not be my queen - 2004 (including songs from Libertarian Rhapsody Vol.1) , Making off and other extras.