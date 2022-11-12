Los niños Wayang

Not Available

"The Wayang Kids" follows the adventures of a group of primary school children in Singapore that seek to overcome their personal struggles while representing their school in an international Chinese opera performance. A boy among this group must push through his autism to ultimately prove to everyone and himself that he has what it takes to be on stage. "The Wayang Kids" is a heartwarming film that sheds light on different cultures and backgrounds, and shows how our differences can actually bring us together.