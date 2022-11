Not Available

It's summertime and the bosom of the family Setién comes a foreign student, Mina, whose stay in the house has entered the Summer University. Mine will live with the family and in return, provide language classes to the children of the family. Mine hides a tortured personality, contradictory and deceitful, it is a homeless woman-child who desperately seeks to be part of a normal family and fleeing a mysterious and painful past.