Not Available

Maria lives with her mother in a village in the interior of the country. She does the housework and works as a masseur in a room in the house. The mother is in a bad way because of an injury caused by Suncho, the dog in the house, and then Maria takes care of her demands. Florence, her younger sister, is moving to the capital with her boyfriend. The early arrival of the couple in the village, to finalize details of the move, triggers movements inside the house.