Inspired by a real-life history comes the feat of a small group, led by their manager, Cesar Faz, that achieved what no other Mexican team in Little League World Series had achieved before. This film recreates the miracle of the small Monterrey sports baseball team, champions of 1957, which were no longer unknown, facing adversity, the climate, the socio-economic differnces and internationally renowned rivals to finish conquering the unimaginable: the White House.