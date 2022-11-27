Los Peques: Crónicas de Por Aquí Nomas

Not Available

WInter is the most difficult time of the year to susbsist. This is when Los Peques must doble their efforts to help the world around them. However, a strom obligates Chicho and his firends to leave their position and take refuge on Nono's house. There a nice chat take place, that will transport them to a hilarious to the wonders of theur land and the avatars of the elf ancestors . Those who, among absurd anecdotes, contributed with the legacy of ideals that will make our protagonists reflect on where they should be when the storm ends