Not Available

Los Pilares is a family home, and also a portrait of the passing of time in one place and in one life, contained in the personal recordings of Antonio García Zarandieta between 1971 and 2018. Around the swimming pool, we get to know each tree, each grandchild that is born, each family celebration, which Antonio films painstakingly while adding a live narration. A film that pauses on the lyric of domestic life, at the same time as, through the past, it investigates a current theme: how what is around us is affected by constant recording, what does it mean to experience each event through the mediation of a device.