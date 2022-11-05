Not Available

Los que tocan el piano

  • Comedy

Studio

Ágata Films S.A.

Cayetana, her boyfriend Paco and Venancio, her foster brother, commit small thefts and, from time to time, spend a few days in jail. Until they meet with Federico, a thief who has traveled abroad and convince them that using European methods success is guaranteed. Paco then decides to act scientifically and seizes a hospital surgical equipment. When they want to realize, poor Venancio is forced to give an injection to a dentistry patient and, even worse, Paco has to pull out a tooth. And all that, before entering the operating room

Cast

Tony LeblancPaco 'Cocosabio'
Concha VelascoCayetana 'La Gandula' (as Conchita Velasco)
Alfredo LandaVenancio Torralba 'El Torralba'
José Bódalo

