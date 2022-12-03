Los resistentes

Not Available

Stories of protagonists of the clandestine struggle called Peronist resistance, between 1955 and 1965. First the bombings of the civilian population of Buenos Aires on June 16 and then the military coup of September 16, 1955, drive workers and people from the people to come out in defense of the Perón government. There the "abnormal, excessive, hallucinatory odyssey of the Resistance" was born, the clandestine struggle against a bloody dictatorship called the "Liberating Revolution" and renamed the "Fusiladora". Today, those same men and women with more than 70 years, remember their struggle, and still vindicate themselves as resistant.