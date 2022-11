Not Available

A secret organization of ex-sailors in Valparaíso hires a Frenchman to eliminate a rapist. Meanwhile Florencia, a young woman in the organization, is in charge of unwanted pregnancies. Forced to hide for a while at the house in Florencia, the Frenchman discovers the city and falls in love with his hostess. Escaping from prison and his feelings, he leaves the country clandestinely leaving Florencia pregnant.