The Vargas Brothers are the cornerstone of rock and roll music in Costa Rica and Central America. Not only is their music genuine and creative, but it is the only rock band that has survived over the years, with close to five decades on the scene. Along with the great variety of groups that have stepped on the stages and dance halls of Costa Rica, The Vargas Brothers have left an indelible mark, not only across several generations, but also on the popular music of Costa Rica.