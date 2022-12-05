Losers: A Film About Loss

Not Available

Everyone has to deal with loss at some point in life. And however large or small that loss may be, it always hurts. The three young children in this somewhat stylized film can attest to this, and they do, candidly and in detail. Their experiences are all different, as are their ways of dealing with them: whether it's losing a favorite stuffed animal, an important fencing tournament or an older sister. Fillmaker Arianne Hinz handles all of these losses with the seriousness they deserve. The children place the event in context, against the background of the places where the loss is felt most keenly: a tent made from blankets and towels, the gym where the fencing matches are held and the stables where the deceased sister’s favorite horse is kept. The children roam around in a dreamlike lost and found, looking for something that can illlustrate the sense of loss, that can fill the void or replace what is no more. But this is an impossible task: “A little piece of your heart is missing.”