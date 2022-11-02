Not Available

Comedy - Losers of the year is a teen comedy about a boy named Herman, an innocent sheltered boy who has been home-schooled by his loving overprotective mother all his life. Forced to attend public high school in his final senior year, Herman faces the realities of friendship for the first time. He falls in love with the popular girl in school and wishes to impress her, however, his appearance in terms of style is less than appealing. - David M. Zuber, Amanda Bernen, Kristina Erikson