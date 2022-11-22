Not Available

Shot over 12 months in Iraq, Kuwait, London and the US, Losing Ahmad follows the true story of Ahmad Sharif, a seven-year-old from Baghdad who lost his sight and right arm to an American bomb, which exploded as he returned home from school one day. Four Americans travel to the Kuwait-Iraq border to pick up Ahmad and escort him to New York for medical care, hoping that he might eventually be able to see again. But on the way to the US everything changes, and this humanitarian mission becomes a dirty business. Written by Abdullah