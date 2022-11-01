Not Available

Losing Balance

  • Drama

mem-film

Jessika, a precocious teenage girl with loving parents and a good-natured older sister, is the center of a slightly eccentric family. A series of small events disrupts their delicately balanced ecosystem. Jessika's father loses his job and becomes bored and despondent, while Jessika's mother reenters the workforce and becomes empowered. These events act as catalysts for the slow, painful disintegration of the family, with each member committing shocking acts of alienation and self-destruction. Desperately wanting her family but at the same time desiring her adolescent independence, Jessika struggles to find the best way to restore a balance.

