Adapted from the critically acclaimed New York stage play presented by Tom Noonan, LOSING GROUND unfolds in real-time over a single night in a Las Vegas video-poker bar where seven people come in, interact, strike up friendships of convenience, win, lose, and go home. Bryan Wizemann's haunting and elegiac feature film debut is a contemporary portrait of ritual and superstition, intimacy and estrangement. In direct contrast with the current zeitgeist of a Las Vegas myth, LOSING GROUND is a personal and closely observed work on the addictions of human nature.