Not Available

Losing Ground

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Adapted from the critically acclaimed New York stage play presented by Tom Noonan, LOSING GROUND unfolds in real-time over a single night in a Las Vegas video-poker bar where seven people come in, interact, strike up friendships of convenience, win, lose, and go home. Bryan Wizemann's haunting and elegiac feature film debut is a contemporary portrait of ritual and superstition, intimacy and estrangement. In direct contrast with the current zeitgeist of a Las Vegas myth, LOSING GROUND is a personal and closely observed work on the addictions of human nature.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images