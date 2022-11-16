Not Available

Starting out with super 8 reels of Paris catwalks I shot in 1979/1980, what was supposed to be an experimental short on couture culture turned into a study of style. Deleuze’s definition of style: “creating a foreign language in one’s own language”, was the catalyst, inducing me to loosen the initial threads of fashion and to search for other textures. Stitched together, these intertwined images of Coco Chanel, Courrèges, Cole Porter, and Kaiser Karl, speak of style, films, fashion and fun. Seamlessly Losing the Thread.