A teenage girl who lost her father and uncles on September 11th begins tackling her own loss through a series of courageous conversations with other “9/11 Kids.” Along the way, she begins to connect with the growing community of other survivors of mass tragedy, finding inspiration in their stories and turning pain into purpose. At a time when society faces a courageous dialogue of its own, the brave voices of LOSS AND FOUND speak to the resilience of hope and the power of collective healing.