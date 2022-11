Not Available

The first volume in a series that looks at surfing locations in the USA place by place: Cape May, San Clemente Pier, S. Florida, Salt Creek, Log Cabins, Beech Street, Puerto, Upham, Danger Point, Casa, Sandspit, HB Pier, OBX, Pipeline, Ventura, NSB, Honolua Bay, Sebastian Inlet, Trestles. Starring the world's best--as always.