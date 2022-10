Not Available

From the bowels of Vesuvius, Pulcinella is sent to Campania to grant the final wishes of the shepherd Tommaso, that is, to save a young buffalo by the name of Sarchiapone. Pulcinella finds the little buffalo in the Carditello palace, an abandoned Bourbon residence buried deep in the heart of the land of fire, and takes it with him to the North, embarking on a long journey through a beautiful and lost Italy, at the end of which they fail to find what they were hoping to.