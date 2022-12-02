Lost and Found in Underground: Lothar Lambert's Psycho City

Not Available

Life, work, art and struggle of Berlin's radical enfant terrible Lothar Lambert, an underground filmmaker for 40 years now, who mainly focuses society's misfits, the gays, lesbians, transvestites and transsexuals of his Berlin neighborhood with no-budget films on loss, fear and fury. His films are reflected by critics as art, trash and experimental films and are often misinterpreted and rejected. This documentary shows him and his unapologetic way of working, visits him in his surroundings, speaks to friends and 'victims', enemies and members of the notorious 'Lambert-Family', enlightens his dark past and his reasons for remaining off-stream. Beyond all the cheap humor, the explicit sexual performances and the amateur acting in his features lies his deep wish to eventually break all taboos for more rights.