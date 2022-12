Not Available

Embark on an expedition of discovery as divers searcha remote area of the Gulf of Thailand for Lagarto's final resting place. Join CDR Frank Latta and the crew from Lagarto's construction and commissioning in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to the final encounter with the Japanese minelayer Hatsutaka. Hear the personal stories of CDR Latta and the brave men of USS Lagarto-- and the families, parents, wives, and sons and daughters they left behind.