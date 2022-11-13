Not Available

Lost Angels is a music/drama set to the soulful sounds of Oliver Pigott, the contestant Canadian Idol judges stated was perhaps the most talented person to ever audition for the show. Other name talent include, Alimi Ballard (NUMBERS, The Fast Five) and Robert Pralgo (The Vampire Diaries). Hollywood has always held a universal fascination for audiences but rarely is its true nature honestly exposed. Lost Angels pulls no punches in revealing the unique and treacherous world that has no rules except those created by the power players within.