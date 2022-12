Not Available

When these sweaty seamen pull in to port the fun is just beginning. They get their fill on shore leave, and leave full of cum. Hot, muscular sailors, all cooped up in tight quarters full of man smells and hot bodies make for pent up urges and sex charged, hormone driven dicks. It's an electric combination that's ripe for man-to-man lustful relief! The spark ignites and it's every stiff prick for himself! Any port in a lustful storm! 2010 GAYVN Award Nominee for Best HD Feature.