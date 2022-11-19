Lost Biblical Treasures

Not Available

The legendary Holy Grail, believed to be a relic of the Last Supper of Christ, has captured the world’s imagination for centuries. This simple peasant’s chalice sent the Knights of the Crusades across Europe, Britain and the Holy Land in hope of harnessing its mysterious powers. The quest for this ancient artifact continues to this day. Yet after 2,000 years, no one has found the Holy Grail. Or have they? Why, after hundreds of years of silence about the Grail, did the Nazis suddenly decide to launch a search for this relic? Does a British psychologist actually have the Holy Grail in his possession? And if the Holy Grail has been found, can we access its legendary powers?