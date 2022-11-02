Not Available

For over 18 years a civil war in northern Uganda has dragged on almost completely unnoticed by the rest of the world. The rebels of the LRA ( Lord's Resistance Army) are waging a bloody guerilla campaign. They abduct children and conscript them as soldiers, forcing them to kill their own people. The film Lost Children documents the lives of four children, from 8 to 14 years old, who successfully escaped the LRA. They return home to be branded as killers. Will they ever forget? Will they be forgiven? Can you ever be a child again after being a soldier?