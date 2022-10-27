1966

Lost Command

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1966

Studio

Red Lion

The film begins with the final moments of the Battle of Dien Bien Phu in 1954, when the final assault of Viet Minh is imminent. The weakened French garrison awaits reinforcements that arrive with a single plane under the command of Major De Clairefons. The outpost commander, Basque Lt. Col. Pierre-Noel Raspeguy (Quinn) fights to protect the group, but the paras are slaughtered as they land

Cast

Alain DelonCaptain Phillipe Esclavier
George SegalLt. Mahidi
Michèle MorganCountess de Clairefons
Maurice RonetCapain. Boisfeuras
Claudia CardinaleAisha
Grégoire AslanBen Saad

View Full Cast >

Images