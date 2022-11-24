Not Available

Lost Daughter shows how a family relationship based on competition and possession can cause tragedy: it tells a desperate growth story accompanied by sacrifice and wound. In this film, the family members born from the same father are in competition, which prevents them from sharing anything at the same time. After a death and farewell, the father attempts to reconcile with his daughter, who does the same with her sister, but it is too late. Maybe a family is based on the sense of possession and doesn't allow its members to reach each other until it is dismantled. The father tries to stop the family from collapsing without knowing the cause of it despite his position as father. The family here is obliged, or perhaps destined,to be dismantled. Dismantlement of a family, after all, is the course of realizing that its members must stop longing for the attention and affection of the father. Lost Daughter in this sense is a story of Shin, who is no longer a daughter to her father.