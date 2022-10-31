Lost down Memory Lane

Not Available

This documentary is about living with Alzheimer's, seen exclusively through the eyes of people who suffer from it. Eight of them live together under constant supervision and care. They are all in the first phase of the disease: bouts of lucidity, forgetfulness and falling into oblivion constantly alternate. The patients live their lives, as long as they're capable. The film is a 'tranche de vie': a portrait of the daily coming and going of people in that particular and ditto state. It is also the portrait of a brutal disease that irreversible expropriates the memory from the characters. Eventually the characters will have changed. Because of their illness, they may have been disappeared completely, physically or mentally.