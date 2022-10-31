Not Available

Lost Embrace

  • Drama

In Buenos Aires, the twenty and something year old Jewish-Argentinean Ariel Makaroff has left the University of Architecture and spends his time wandering through the downtown gallery where his mother has a lingerie shop and his brother runs an importation business, trying to get his Polish passport and move to Europe. Ariel has never understood why his father left him when he was a baby to fight in the Yom Kippur War in 1973. When his father returns to Buenos Aires, Ariel discovers the reason why his father left his family

Cast

Adriana AizembergSonia Makaroff
Jorge D'ElíaElías Makaroff
Sergio BorisJoseph Makaroff
Silvina BoscoRita
Melina PetriellaEstela
Daniel HendlerAriel Makaroff

