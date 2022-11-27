Not Available

Lost Encounters

    

    

    

    Predisone Productions

    Arthur J. Bressan, Jr.’s pioneering gay adult drama, Passing Strangers tells the story of two gay men in San Francisco who meet via a newspaper ad and fall in love. The stunning Robert Adams stars as Robert, the 18 year-old high school senior who is the object of affection for the film’s 28-year old protagonist Tom (Robert Carnagey). Tom’s curly locks and luscious good looks seem to make him irresistible to all — as he spends his time cruising Polk Street, going to the baths and the bars — but when Robert responds to his personal ad in the gay paper, Tom finds himself falling in love. Passing Strangers is most definitely a porn film, but like all of Arthur Bressan’s work, it offers an earnest and deeply engaging gay love story at its core.

