"Concept idol" VIXX presents their fifth concert VIXX LIVE LOST FANTASIA! During their concert, the group gave stunning performances of their hit numbers Fantasy, "Chained Up," "Shangri-La" and their most recent release "Scientist." VIXX members also surprised fans with their impressive solo stages as interludes. This is the concert recording of Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.