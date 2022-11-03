Lost & Found Video Night Vol. 2

Not Available

More outrageous video segments you'll want to watch over and over! Highlights include an action packed French aftershave commercial; segments from the Executioner where unsuspecting office workers are randomly gunned down to the soundtrack of happy, stomp your feet and clap your hands, sing along, Italian folk music; Traci Lords working out to her own rap/singing that's so bad it's good. Northern Rednecks provoking each other to drink 'till they puke; A man brutally attacked by his bed sheets; Glam Rock superstars performing in the film everyone's talking about, The Apple; "Chip the Black Boy" and "Doug the Dog," two puppets manned by one person behind a fern, bellowing out Christian hymns in another great Christian public access show we stumpled upon; "Country Bernie and the Park Ridge Senior Stampede" (enough said); An angry, pissed off car dealership commerical you have to see to believe; Thirty Japanese men piling into and on top of a small yugo car.