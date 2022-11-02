Lost & Found Video Night Vol. 3

Not Available

90 minutes of the most unusual segments found on video! Highlights include: Jackie Gleason's mind-blowing LSD trip in the must see movie, Skidoo; Huck Botko's Graham Cracker Cream Pie, watch as he serves a pie with a dash of male porn star "cream" to his hated parents; more weird, rare German pop music than you can shake a Bratwurst at; a demonstration of the electronic instrument Human Beams, which must be seen to be believed; The Flintstones in German & Donald Duck as a Nazi; more amazingly rare Andy Kaufman taken from the David Letterman Morning Show; Ted Nugent shooting Keyboards with an automatic shotgun in order to preserve the sanctity of rock 'n roll electric guitar; amazing moments from James Brown's PCP fueled Soul Train rip off Future Shock; an all midget brawl; The Swinging Medallions belting out their hit She Drives Me Out of My Mind at an impromptu beach party; brain numbing children's videos; plus a WHOLE lot more.